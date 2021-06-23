Nedbank expects interim earnings to double
Upbeat trading statement points to better-than-expected bad debt expenses and improving lending margins
23 June 2021 - 20:44
Nedbank, the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, expects to double earnings for the period ending in June 2021 as improved bad debt expenses and lending margins lift income affected by the pandemic last year.
In a trading statement released on Wednesday, Nedbank said headline earnings per share (Heps), which strips out exceptional items, would be greater than R8.76 per share, aided by a stronger-than-expected economy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now