Nedbank expects interim earnings to double Upbeat trading statement points to better-than-expected bad debt expenses and improving lending margins

Nedbank, the country’s fourth-largest bank by assets, expects to double earnings for the period ending in June 2021 as improved bad debt expenses and lending margins lift income affected by the pandemic last year.

In a trading statement released on Wednesday, Nedbank said headline earnings per share (Heps), which strips out exceptional items, would be greater than R8.76 per share, aided by a stronger-than-expected economy...