BAD DEBT RISING
Lockdown hits FirstRand and Absa earnings hard
13 August 2020 - 05:10
Two of the country’s largest banking groups says earnings will fall more than a third on a like-for-like basis for the year to end-June due to rising bad debt expenses linked to Covid-19.
FirstRand and Absa provided trading updates on Wednesday warning investors of falls in earnings attributable largely to the economic fallout associated with the hard lockdown that began in late March.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now