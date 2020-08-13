Companies / Financial Services BAD DEBT RISING Lockdown hits FirstRand and Absa earnings hard BL PREMIUM

Two of the country’s largest banking groups says earnings will fall more than a third on a like-for-like basis for the year to end-June due to rising bad debt expenses linked to Covid-19.

FirstRand and Absa provided trading updates on Wednesday warning investors of falls in earnings attributable largely to the economic fallout associated with the hard lockdown that began in late March.