Companies / Financial Services

Absa Bank Kenya has foreign exchange licence suspended

The Central Bank of Kenya suspended Absa’s licence after it failed to disclose trades it conducted in March

09 April 2020 - 18:55 Ntando Thukwana
The Absa bank headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi. Picture: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI
The Absa bank headquarters in Westlands, Nairobi. Picture: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

On Thursday, the Central Bank of Kenya suspended Absa’s foreign exchange licence after it failed to disclose trades it conducted in March.

Absa Bank Kenya will pause trading as an authorised forex dealer from April 9 to 15, the central bank said in a statement. 

“In investigating these and other, earlier transactions, it is evident that Absa Bank Kenya did not have satisfactory assurance of the underlying commercial transactions supporting these trades, as is required; nor did the bank ensure the standard checks on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, and know-your-customer requirements, were applied,” the central bank said.

Absa Group, which has a presence in 12 African countries, said it will be required to put in place a robust framework that will ensure all relevant documents for forex transactions are available by Wednesday, April 15, the central bank said. It will have to reverse the market positions created as a result of the flagged transactions. 

Absa said it has decided to cancel two forex transactions flagged by Kenya’s central bank, pending a resolution.

“These were being executed on behalf of highly reputable, global financial institutions, which are regulated in line with best international practice. The transactions were executed at prevailing market rates. This was done to demonstrate our willingness to address fully the concerns of the regulator,” Absa said.

It added that it is engaged in ongoing consultations with the Central Bank of Kenya to try to resolve the matter in the shortest time possible.

Said Absa,“We remain committed to being a constructive participant in Kenya’s financial markets and to contributing to its further developments in the interest of all customers and stakeholders.” 

thukwanan@businesslive.co.za

Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs holding on to R8.6bn payment

Reserve Bank advises SA banks to not pay dividends and executive bonuses amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
2 days ago

Standard Bank to pay dividends in April

The Reserve Bank recently gave guidance to banks to hold on to dividends to shore up their balance sheets
Companies
13 hours ago

Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April

The Reserve Bank on Monday asked banks to reconsider dividend payments in 2020 in order to shore up their balance sheets due to Covid-19
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank to pay dividends in April
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.