Liberty halts the sale of its income protector products
Uncertainty about Covid-19 pandemic makes it too difficult to responsibly price new cover, insurer says
07 April 2020 - 20:00
Liberty Life, one of the country’s largest insurers, said on Tuesday that it will suspend the selling of certain types of insurance on loss of income due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company will temporarily suspend selling its income protector products related to retrenchment, business overheads and loan protection with immediate effect. Income protector products provide cover to people who endure a loss of income if they become sick or injured.
