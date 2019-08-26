Companies / Financial Services

JSE offers one-stop-shop as it acquires shares registry firm

Local bourse to buy 74.9% of Link Market Services SA for R224.5m in a move it says will strengthen its relationships with listed firms

26 August 2019 - 19:14 Londiwe Buthelezi and Nick Hedley
Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts
Nicky Newton-King. Picture: Russell Roberts

The JSE, which is contending with weak trading volumes as foreigners look to other markets, has bought a local share-register business as part of a plan to strengthen its relationships with listed firms.

SA’s main bourse said it has agreed to buy 74.9% of Link Market Services SA, the country’s second-largest share-register business, whose clients include six top-40 companies. It will pay R224.5m using its cash reserves.

“The proposed transaction supports the JSE’s strategy to strengthen its relationships with its issuers and to grow sustainably across the issuer services value chain,” the exchange said.

Link Market Services actively manages and maintains the registers of more than 30-million shareholders globally. In SA, it maintains the registers of over 100 companies with more than 5-million shareholders.

The company, which also has a custodial services business that offers safe custody of investors’ shares, clears trades and facilitates proxy voting among other things. It also helps companies know every single person who owns their shares and the number of shares they own, should they need this information.

The JSE has up to now only provided a platform for companies to trade their shares and through Strate, the central securities depository in which it owns a stake. The exchange has also been involved in clearing and settlement of trades.

“We've never kept shareholder records before,” explained outgoing JSE CEO Nick Newton-King. “But this will make things easier for our clients now because they will have a one-stop shop. They can now communicate with all their shareholders electronically and they can do electronic voting.”

The acquisition comes as the JSE battles dwindling trading volumes as foreign investors shun local stocks while SA struggles to achieve meaningful economic growth. In the first half of 2019, the JSE recorded more than R30bn in divestment by foreign investors, while the overall value of trade on the stock exchange averaged R19bn a day, compared to R22bn a day in the first half of 2018.

The exchange which still generates about 60% [from trades] has been looking for ways to diversify its revenue streams. Newton-King said this acquisition was a “significant” step towards reducing the JSE’s reliance on trading revenues.

“Link Market Services’ revenues are not linked to trading activities at all. Most of their revenues are annuity revenues. They also generate revenue from carrying out corporate actions,” said Newton-King.

But most importantly, she said , Link Market Services would help the JSE roll out more services to companies, including listing and surveillance of restricted share schemes. She said once finalised, the acquisition of Link Market Services SA was expected to contribute approximately 6% of the Group's revenue, without any growth in the company.​

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

