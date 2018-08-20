‘Useless and toothless’ UK accounting regulator fines KPMG £2m for ethical standards breach

For KPMG, another week, another rebuke from UK accounting regulators.

KPMG was fined £2.1m by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) following its admission of misconduct on Ted Baker’s financial statements in 2013 and 2014. In addition, a KPMG partner, Michael Francis Barradell, was reprimanded by the regulator and fined an additional £46,800.

The misconduct arose from KPMG providing expert witness services to Ted Baker in a London lawsuit, the FRC said. This was in breach of ethical standards and led to the loss of KPMG’s independence in respect of the company’s audits.

"Ethical standards are critical in supporting the confidence that third party users can reasonably have in financial statements in circumstances where, of necessity, they only have incomplete information to judge whether the auditor is in fact objective," Claudia Mortimore, interim executive counsel at the FRC, said in a statement. "Where those standards are breached such that the auditor’s independence is lost, user confidence is likely to be undermined."

The penalty is the latest blow to an accounting firm already reeling from severe critiques of its work. In June, the regulator issued a stark warning that KPMG’s audit work is unacceptable, days after it was fined £3.1m for its 2013 audits of technology company Quindell.