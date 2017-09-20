Companies / Energy

Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with Inzalo under water as it nears its end

The new, unencumbered scheme will replace the original R26bn scheme, which was hit by the falling oil price

20 September 2017 - 07:47 Allan Seccombe and Charlotte Mathews
Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda. Picture: REUTERS
Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda. Picture: REUTERS

Sasol, the coal-to-liquid fuel maker, unveiled a fresh R21bn empowerment scheme for its South African assets, after the first scheme was under water as it approached the end of its vesting period.

In an enormously complicated transaction, Sasol is terminating its Inzalo empowerment scheme and replacing it with the Khanyisa transaction, which will result in at least 25% black ownership of Sasol’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sasol South Africa, for 10 years from 2018.

Sasol shareholders need to approve the transaction, which includes an employee share ownership scheme, public investment in the company’s shares, 54 selected customers, suppliers, franchisees and nongovernmental organisations as well as a foundation.

Black Sasol employees have received R1.6bn in dividend payments through the Inzalo scheme, worth about R52,000 per employee, but with the Sasol share price measured at R389 per share in early September, the indication was that there would be no distribution of Sasol shares to those employees at the end of the scheme in 2018.

The structure of Khanyisa was designed to achieve a “sustainable” broad-based black economic empowerment (BBEEE) transaction “at an acceptable economic cost and within market norms”, Sasol said.

“Sasol will be providing notional and other vendor funding for Sasol Khanyisa,” it said, adding that the shares in the scheme would be unencumbered.

Sasol will issue up to 43-million shares to buy back preferred ordinary shares in the Inzalo scheme.

Sasol Inzalo was put in place in 2008, when Sasol sold 10% of its shares to various black groups, including employees, customers and suppliers, the public and the Sasol Inzalo Foundation (which supports technical education). It matures in the middle of next year.

The price at which the shares were sold was R366, representing an 11% discount to the prevailing share price of R410.

The deal was valued at R26bn.

Most participants were funded by debt, provided either by banks or Sasol itself, but some investors bought the shares using their own cash.

The plan was to service the debt through dividend payments, with the expectation that the appreciation in Sasol’s share price over this period would be more than enough to settle any debt remaining at the end of the 10-year lock-in period. But that has not happened.

Sasol’s share price responds mainly to crude oil prices and the rand/dollar exchange rate. In May 2008, when Inzalo participants bought into the scheme, Brent crude oil was trading at about $128 a barrel. Although Sasol’s shares touched a peak of R652.99 in mid-2014, when oil prices were at $112 a barrel, they have since fallen to about R395, tracking oil prices that are now about $55 a barrel.

How Sasol justifies rewarding two top bosses R75m

Earnings drop of 15% not a factor in chiefs’ reward for meeting targets
Companies
21 days ago

IDC assets not for struggling SOEs, says CEO Geoffrey Qhena

Pravin Gordhan raised possibility of liquidating some assets
Companies
1 month ago

HILARY JOFFE: A new commercial refinery makes little sense

Hilary Joffe: Why plan a new refinery now when the future of existing refineries is at risk?
Opinion
3 months ago

Fracking go-ahead in Karoo basin ‘possible within months’

Five licence applications under review for exploration in the Karoo could succeed under Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane
National
4 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
How Discovery’s initiatives are paying off
Companies
3.
Sasfin ditches KPMG after 18 years on Gupta ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gupta family has never been our client, McKinsey ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
No paying via bitcoin just yet, says Pick n Pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.