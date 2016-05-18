Minister outlines plans for gas-to-power programme

INTRODUCING natural gas to SA’s energy mix and economy requires upfront investment to demonstrate national commitment to the gas-to-power programme and instil confidence in investors, says Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

SA’s gas-to-power programme seeks to add 3,126MW of capacity between 2019 and 2025 as the country moves to reduce its dependence on coal-fired power. The government is set to create a unit to import liquefied natural gas for power plants and says it is closely cooperating with key stakeholders on relevant legal, regulatory, infrastructural, environmental, societal, industrial and water-and energy-related aspects in the development of a gas policy. SA will need to build infrastructure to import, transport and burn the gas.

Speaking at an Oil and Gas Council meeting on the sidelines of the African Utility Week conference in Cape Town this week, Joemat-Pettersson said the department would make a preliminary information memorandum on the gas-to-power programme available to the market in the second quarter of the 2016-17 financial year, prior to commencing with the formal procurement process later in the year.

"This will be an important development to stimulate our economy and promote investor confidence…. We envisage release to the market of a request for qualification for the supply of a floating storage and regasification unit, vessel-based bundled natural gas-to-power solution of up to 3,126MW in the third quarter of financial year 2016-17. Currently three potential ports are considered, namely the port of Ngqura (Coega), Richards Bay and Saldanha Bay."

Joemat-Pettersson said the initial natural gas-to-power procurement programme would demonstrate national commitment to further the development of a natural gas industry for SA. The programme will be based on similar principles as the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Programme, which was implemented in 2011 and has seen the government partnering with the private sector in the provision of renewable energy.

"Key guiding principles that will be followed include procurement transparency, competitive bidding, economic and socioeconomic development and localisation requirements while minimising the burden on the fiscus," said Joemat-Pettersson.

The minister said natural gas would provide an opportunity to diversify from coal-fired generation, which would bring greater access to international sources of financing that are closed to coal-fired generation.

In an interview on the sidelines of the African Utility Week conference on Wednesday, Sabine Dall’Omo, the CEO of Siemens SA — which is involved in energy generation, transmission and distribution solutions — said the country could quickly solve its power crisis with gas, which is much cleaner.

She said a new combined-cycle gas-fired power station could be built in less than three years at a fraction of the cost of a coal-fired equivalent, including planning, permitting, construction and commissioning. This compared to eight to 10 years for coal and much longer for nuclear. An open-cycle gas-fired power station could be delivering energy to the grid in 18 months.

Dall’Omo said it was technically and commercially feasible to rapidly start gas-fuelled power generation at Coega in the Eastern Cape, Saldanha in the Western Cape or Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. She added that gas could be used as a less expensive alternative to diesel to meet peak demand or for baseload power.