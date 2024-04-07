Adani starts making wafer and ingots for solar power cells

Ahmedabad — Adani Group has begun commercial production of wafer and ingots used for making solar power cells and modules at its factory in Gujarat and aims to make polysilicon in 2027/28 to become India’s first integrated renewable energy player, a senior company official said.
The Adani Group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, aims to generate 45 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power by 2030, with two-thirds of that being produced at its $18.01bn Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat, bordering Pakistan.
Expansion of renewable energy is central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of India becoming a net-zero carbon country by 2070.
“We are the first company in India which has set up ingot and wafers factory of 2GW and we have already started production,” said Vneet S Jaain, a director at ANIL New Industries Ltd (ANIL).
Adani now imports polysilicon for making ingots that are converted into thin sheets called wafer, which is used to make solar power cells. China is the major producer globally of solar wafer and ingots.
Adani is creating a renewable manufacturing hub at the port city of Mundra in Gujarat and will invest more than 300-billion rupees ($3.60bn) for expanding its solar cell and wind turbine making capacities, Jaain said.
It is producing 4GW solar cells and modules that are mostly exported to the US, said Jaain, adding that the plan is to raise the capacity to 10GW.
ANIL produces 1.5GW wind turbines and aims to boost output to 2.5GW by March, and to 5GW by March 2027, he said.
The group’s renewable energy generation is managed by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), which now produces 11GW of green power through various projects.
Of this, 2GW is produced by the 1.5-trillion-rupee 30GW Khavda project. This will be the world’s biggest renewable energy park when completed and will produce 26GW of solar power and 4GW of wind energy 2030.
The Khavda project’s power generation will be ramped up to 6GW by end-March 2025. “After that every year we have a plan to set up around 5GW capacity,” said Jaain, who is also MD of AGEL
