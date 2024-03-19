Brait raises R900m through Premier share placement
The shares were issued at R60 apiece
19 March 2024 - 08:17
Christo Wiese’s Brait has successfully placed 15-million ordinary shares in Premier Group, raising total gross proceeds of R900m.
After strong demand, it increased the size of the placing, which remained “significantly oversubscribed” at the closing date, Brait said on Tuesday. ..
