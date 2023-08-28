Companies

WATCH: AdvTech hikes dividend as interim profit leaps

Business Day TV talks to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas

28 August 2023 - 21:17
AdvTech has a comprehensive primary, secondary and tertiary private education offering in a variety of brands including Crawford College. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
AdvTech has posted a 24% jump in half-year headline earnings per share as it continues to see strong demand for private education. Business Day TV discussed the results with CEO Roy Douglas.

