PODCAST | R88m fund set up by SAB Foundation fund to help tackle SME financing gap

The SAB Foundation has announced the launch of an R88m Financing for Impact Fund in partnership with Lead Impact Capital and the National Treasury's Jobs Fund.

The purpose of the fund is to provide affordable financing to qualified alumni of its entrepreneur programmes.

SMEs are lauded as the job creators of the future, but there is a major stumbling block to this theory as creating jobs relies on business growth, and business growth requires finance.

Through its work with entrepreneurs over many years, the SAB Foundation became concerned about the financing gap in SA. SMEs often don’t have collateral and are perceived as high risk by the investment community.

“This perceived risk translates into businesses not qualifying for finance, or when they do, interest rates can exceed 20% — with some short-term cash flow lenders charging interest rates as high as 30%,” says Bridgit Evans, executive director of the SAB Foundation.

“This leads to a high default rate, further discouraging investors from lending into this market — which creates a vicious cycle. Investors have a fiduciary responsibility to protect assets and many have been negatively affected through the non-repayment of loans. If SA wants to grow the economy and create jobs, we need to find innovative financial products that don't pass on the high interest rates to SMEs.”