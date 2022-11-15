Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy
The majority of creditors have approved the extension of the date for publication of Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue plan to the end of January, the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) said on Tuesday.
The future of SA’s biggest sugar producer and land developer is in the hands of BRPs, with the livelihoods of thousands of workers delivering cane to some of its mills in KwaZulu-Natal on the line...
Release of Tongaat Hulett rescue plan delayed to end-January
Lenders have embarked on a legal process to determine fate of assets for their security
