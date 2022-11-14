×

BP workers at Rotterdam refinery on work-to-rule

Union says cuts in refining volume and a strike will follow if no agreement is reached on pay

14 November 2022 - 15:55 Toby Sterling
A view of a signage outside a BP petrol station in central London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Amsterdam — Workers at the BP refinery in Rotterdam in the Netherlands began work-to-rule industrial action on Monday after the noon expiry of a union deadline for a new pay agreement, a union spokesman said.

Jaap Bosma of the CNV union said the action, under which workers do no more than specified in their contracts, would be followed by cuts in refining volume and eventually a complete strike if no agreement is reached.

“It is definitely not going to remain at just this,” he said.

BP representatives could not be reached for comment. On Thursday a company statement said: “We regret that we have not yet reached an agreement and that actions may follow.”

The BP refinery in Rotterdam processes about 400,000 barrels of oil annually and is an important supplier of diesel to Northern Europe.

BP’s final offer in talks over a new collective labour agreement under discussion since April had been for a 5% wage increase and a one-off bonus of €4,000. 

Citing Dutch inflation above 15%, workers continue to seek a 6% wage increase, the cash bonus and access to a stock compensation plan representing an additional 3.5% pay increase, Bosma said.

A joint memo by the two unions representing 300 of the 730 workers at the refinery instructed members to “strictly perform the set procedures”. Another 130 covered by collective labour agreements are expected to join the work-to-rule action.

“Safety first!” said the memo seen by Reuters.

Reuters

