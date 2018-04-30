UK’s £13bn blockbuster supermarket merger leapfrogs Tesco
Transformational deal will create a new force in retail, which will be more competitive and give customers more of what they want now and in the future
London — The UK’s second-and third-biggest supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Walmart-owned Asda have agreed to merge, the pair said on Monday, creating a £13bn retail king that would leapfrog Tesco.
The blockbuster deal comes as the UK retail sector faces squeezed profit margins due to fierce competition from German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl — as well as online players, such as like US titan Amazon.
The news sent Sainsbury’s share price spiking more than 20% in initial deals on the London stock market, while Tesco sank almost 4% on fears the group could lose its retail crown.
"Sainsbury’s and Walmart are pleased to announce that they have agreed terms in relation to a proposed combination of Sainsbury’s and Asda Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart, to create an enlarged business," they said after confirming advanced talks at the weekend.
The transaction values Asda at £7.3bn. Sainsbury’s stock market capitalisation stood at £5.9bn at the close of business on Friday.
Walmart will own 42% of the combined business and receive £2.97bn in cash, while Sainsbury’s will hold a majority stake.
"This is a transformational opportunity to create a new force in UK retail, which will be more competitive and give customers more of what they want now and in the future," said Mike Coupe, CE at Sainsbury’s.
The deal still remains subject to approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulator, amid concerns over the effect on consumer choice and jobs.
"The retail sector is going through significant and rapid change, as customer shopping habits continue to evolve," Sainsbury’s said.
"This has led to increased competition across grocery, general merchandise and clothing, as customers seek ever-greater value, choice and convenience.
"Bringing Sainsbury’s and Asda together will result in a more competitive and more resilient business that will be better able to invest in price, quality, range and the technology to create more flexible ways for customers to shop."
The combined business would have total revenues of £51bn and boast a network of 2,800 Sainsbury’s, Asda and Argos stores.
No store closures are planned and both brand names will continue to operate side by side.
"We believe the combination offers a unique and exciting opportunity that benefits customers and colleagues," said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s president and CEO.
"As a company, we’ve benefited from doing business in the UK for many years and we look forward to working closely with Sainsbury’s to deliver the benefits of the combination."
Sainsbury’s will seek to lower prices on supermarket shelves by about 10% on many popular product ranges and anticipates cost savings of at least £500m.
In early deals in London Sainsbury’s shares soared more than 20% before settling at 316 pence, up 17.12% from Friday’s closing level.
Tesco was meanwhile 3.61% lower at 229.50p.
"Discount grocers made the business for the supermarkets even tougher and now these supermarkets have started to respond," said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Aslam.
"With this merger the combined entity would not only be in a better position to fight the German discounters, such as Aldi and Lidl, but also Amazon’s recent move in the grocery space."
In the UK’s fast-changing retail landscape Sainsbury’s previously bought catalogue retailer Argos in 2016 for £1.4bn.
Tesco purchased wholesaler Booker — the UK’s biggest cash-and-carry operator — for £3.7bn in a deal that was completed in March 2018.
Booker sells goods to more than 500,000 customers, including grocers, pubs and restaurants. It also owns convenience store chains Budgens, Londis and Premier, as well as trade-facing divisions Makro and Booker Wholesale.
AFP
Please sign in or register to comment.