UK’s £13bn blockbuster supermarket merger leapfrogs Tesco

London — The UK’s second-and third-biggest supermarket chains Sainsbury’s and Walmart-owned Asda have agreed to merge, the pair said on Monday, creating a £13bn retail king that would leapfrog Tesco.

The blockbuster deal comes as the UK retail sector faces squeezed profit margins due to fierce competition from German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl — as well as online players, such as like US titan Amazon.

The news sent Sainsbury’s share price spiking more than 20% in initial deals on the London stock market, while Tesco sank almost 4% on fears the group could lose its retail crown.

"Sainsbury’s and Walmart are pleased to announce that they have agreed terms in relation to a proposed combination of Sainsbury’s and Asda Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart, to create an enlarged business," they said after confirming advanced talks at the weekend.

The transaction values Asda at £7.3bn. Sainsbury’s stock market capitalisation stood at £5.9bn at the close of business on Friday.

Walmart will own 42% of the combined business and receive £2.97bn in cash, while Sainsbury’s will hold a majority stake.

"This is a transformational opportunity to create a new force in UK retail, which will be more competitive and give customers more of what they want now and in the future," said Mike Coupe, CE at Sainsbury’s.