Companies

How the EU patent fees are stirring up a tech tiff between Apple and Qualcomm

03 October 2017 - 06:02 Foo Yun Chee
New model: European Commission deputy director-general Antti Peltomaki says fee guidelines should be finalised by the end of 2017. Picture: BLOOMBERG
New model: European Commission deputy director-general Antti Peltomaki says fee guidelines should be finalised by the end of 2017. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Brussels — The EU is drawing up guidelines on how much patent holders should charge for their technology, a thorny issue that pits Apple and other users against Qualcomm and Ericsson.

Trillions of dollars in sales are at stake as regulators ponder whether a fridge maker should pay a different rate to a car maker for crucial patents, or whether a flat, fixed rate would be fairer.

The patent fee model used by the world’s leading smartphone chip designer Qualcomm, which bases royalties on a product’s total cost, predominates in the technology industry but is opposed by Apple and others in Silicon Valley.

Other models are in use and the EU aims to set a uniform one for Europe, opening a new front in a global dispute that has already seen several lawsuits between Apple and Qualcomm.

Antti Peltomaki, deputy director-general at the European Commission, told a conference last week the EU hopes to finalise its guidelines by the end of 2017.

The move is part of the bloc’s broader push to set new rules for internet-connected devices beyond only computers and smartphones to cover cars, home automation and energy devices, aiming to ensure job creation in the so-called Internet of Things era. The commission has yet to make a final decision on which fee model it favours.

Silicon Valley tech giants have sided with Apple, as have large Asian electronics makers who work for Apple. Qualcomm is backed by mobile phone and network patent holders Ericsson and Nokia.

Reuters

Apple has a yield problem — and it’s Romeo and Juliet’s fault, it seems

Production problems related to the facial recognition system threaten the launch of the iPhoneX, writes Tim Culpan
Companies
4 days ago

Toshiba finally seals sale of chip unit to Bain, with Apple on board

The deal will go ahead even if litigation with Western Digital is not resolved, and Toshiba will retain a stake
Companies
4 days ago

US chip maker Qualcomm sniffs for plot in watchdog’s fine

The company highlights that arrested Samsung executive Jay Y Lee signed off on its record $898m fine for violating antitrust laws
Companies
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trustees oppose bid to have Gupta-owned mines’ ...
Companies / Mining
2.
KPMG crisis could spread beyond SA, Lesetja ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sun International weighs rights issue for rising ...
Companies
4.
Pick n Pay shares drop after warning retrenchment ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Huawei takes on rivals with AI-loaded chip
Companies

Samsung plans to triple chip business market share
Companies

Apple’s iPhone makers join legal action against Qualcomm
Companies

Qualcomm must give regulators answers
Companies

Qualcomm seeks to halt US sales of Apple iPhones and iPads
Companies

Apple makes new claims about Qualcomm’s ‘illegal business model’
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.