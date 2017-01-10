For US car makers, the Trump relationship is a two-way street

Southfield — The way Bill Ford tells it, you’d think he and Donald Trump are two old buddies chitchatting all the time about cars, economics and taxes. "When needed, I can always get to him or he calls me," Ford, the chairman of Ford, said in an interview on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. "I find that he’s very accessible and very interested."

To the average American, the Trump-versus-Detroit saga seems like an awfully one-sided affair, with the president-elect berating auto executives and pressuring them into scaling back plans to shift jobs from the US to Mexico. But the comments from Bill Ford, the great-grandson of founder Henry Ford, provide a window into another crucial aspect of the relationship: in exchange for submitting to public cajoling, industry bosses are trying to forge a close relationship with the Trump administration and coax it into adopting much of their wishlist.

It’s a long list. Here are some of the key elements that came up during day one of the auto show.

Fuel economy

There’s no bigger issue for the industry than fuel economy and emissions. Automakers are pushing for the Trump administration to allow them more latitude in meeting President Barack Obama’s target of 50.8 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2025. The standard was 35.3 mpg last year. General Motors’ (GM) North America president Alan Batey expressed concern that the environmental regulations are forcing companies to add expensive equipment that "the customer won’t pay for and, in many cases, doesn’t even value." A longer timeline would relieve some of the pressure, he said.

Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, said carmakers don’t necessarily need lower fuel economy and emissions standards, but noted they have to satisfy different rules: one for California and other states that follow its lead, and another for the rest of the US. This complicates planning and manufacturing, so the companies would like more uniform regulations, he said.

Corporate taxes

Volvo Car Group CEO Hakan Samuelsson is among the executives who talked about wanting to see Trump cut the US corporate tax rate, especially now that Volvo is substantially increasing its American presence by opening a new factory in South Carolina next year. The current rate is 35%; Trump’s campaign plan was to make it 15%.

"Being here as local citizens paying corporate taxes, of course, it’s a drawback with it being on a very high level compared with other countries," Samuelsson said. GM’s Batey and Ford CEO Mark Fields also mentioned lower taxes.

Trade

BMW wants Trump to maintain free trade with Mexico, said Ian Robertson, the German automaker’s head of global sales and marketing. The company plans to open a new factory there in 2019 to build its 3 Series sedan, which it will export all over the world. BMW is also spending $1bn on its South Carolina plant to make more sport utility vehicles. "The conditions for investment and for employment have worked very well for us, and we hope it stays that way," Robertson said.

Ford, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota have made it clear they don’t want to pay the additional tariffs Trump has threatened on Mexican-made vehicles exported to the US. Ford canceled a proposed $1.6bn investment there, and Fiat Chrysler has said it will be able to shift output of a Ram pickup to Michigan from Mexico, while Toyota has said it plans to spend $10bn in the US in the next five years.

Volvo doesn’t want any limitations on trade because it needs "a global production structure" and "an exchange between factories," Samuelsson said. "That’s important for the US economy. It cannot be a closed market."

Infrastructure

Trump has pledged a spending binge that could total $1-trillion on water systems, bridges, roads and other infrastructure. One part of his plan is particularly relevant to auto companies: incorporating "new technologies and innovations into the US transportation system" for "the next generation of vehicles" — which includes self-driving cars.

"If we want to make self-driving cars a reality, and you want to start getting to Level Five autonomy," roads will need "the right level of equipment," said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, referring to the ability of a car to drive itself without any human intervention after starting the car. This could include developing more precise mapping capability and artificial intelligence that understands sometimes erratic human behaviour.

The Trump administration could also help by adopting regulations that apply to all 50 states for testing self-driving cars on open roads. Michigan already passed its own law. However, Mercedes’s Exler said, "We’d love one set of rules."

