Changing corporate purpose is set to transform M&A decision-making in SA

The focus of business has been gradually, but deliberately, shifting. In the past, the main objective of most companies was to optimise profitability for maximum shareholder benefit, most organisations are today taking an approach that is more inclusive and cognisant of the needs of all their stakeholders, particularly the communities in which they operate.

Often referred to as an organisation’s social contract, this shift from a pure shareholder value focus to a more sustainable perspective, balances profitability with a sincere commitment to the wellbeing of employees, customers and surrounding communities.

While this transition was already underway in many industries, the global Covid crisis has increased the sense of urgency for it, and accelerated its momentum. This is not just as a consequence of questions being asked around the sustainability of purely profit-focused organisations, but more so because of the significant awareness created in all stakeholders of the moral imperative that every company has to uplift and empower others.

Given the high likelihood that this awareness will continue to grow in the future, focusing on shareholder value maximisation at the expense of everything else will spell the downfall of any business. This is especially true in the South African context, where the legacy of inequality and discrimination holds most of the population in poverty.

The past 26 years have shown us that B-BBBEE scorecards are not enough to change this situation. What is required is genuine commitment from the private sector and its investors to use the resources at their disposal to drive the transformation that is so urgently needed.

