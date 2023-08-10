TRACEY DAVIES: Self-serving politicians fan the flames of protest
Disruptive climate change demonstrations are on the rise, including in South Africa. They are entirely justifiable, as it’s lunacy to behave as if all is well when the world is on fire
Last Thursday a group of Greenpeace activists draped UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s North Yorkshire mansion in black fabric, protesting in response to Sunak’s announcement that the UK will “max out” its oil and gas reserves and award hundreds of new licences for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.
The activists were arrested amid the predictable outrage of the tabloid media. The Daily Mail, for example, in its characteristically smug viciousness, lambasted the event as “a humiliating symbol of our supine tolerance of a tiny, self-obsessed bunch of zealots who disrupt everyday life with impunity”...
