Opinion / On My Mind

TRACEY DAVIES: The great gaslight

The oil and gas industry’s punting of a ‘just transition’ is an exercise in doublespeak, obscuring the truth to ensure the sustainable growth of the industry itself

13 October 2022 - 05:00

In his 1949 novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, George Orwell coined the term “doublethink” to describe a form of indoctrination that requires subjects to simultaneously accept two conflicting ideas as the truth.

Doublethink means “to know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it”...

