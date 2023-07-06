Heat the world to a frazzle, then add money
Many challenges face climate change mitigation plans — not least of which is a need to restructure the global financial system
06 July 2023 - 05:00
Just a week after the heads of 40 states, mainly from the Global South, met in Paris to discuss the creation of a “new global financial pact” to help poorer countries deal with climate change, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe was highlighting some of the enormous difficulties facing such an initiative.
In his address to the annual Black Business Council summit in Joburg last week, Mantashe said South Africa has to balance the need to cut emissions with ensuring citizens have access to electricity and allowing the country to benefit from developing its natural resources. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now