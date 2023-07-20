ANSIE RAMALHO: Will ESG reporting live up to expectations?
Company reporting that expresses ESG concerns only in terms of finances, cash flow and enterprise value fails to adequately reflect the longer-term social and environmental fallout. It’s the opposite of what reporting standards are meant to achieve
Aristotle had a fairly dim view of business and toil, which he cynically described as merely utilitarian; a necessity, but not enriching or ennobling of human life.
These days few would question that businesses make huge contributions to human life: they pay taxes, and provide employment, investment opportunities, and goods and services. However, they’ve also earned a reputation for causing pollution, soil degradation, carbon emissions, the displacement of communities, water scarcity, inequality and other social and environmental ills in the pursuit of profits. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.