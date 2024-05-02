SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Fickle Fiks flip-flops
Rapid U-turns have been the order of the day as the ANC kicks into electioneering gear
The ANC was full of unexpected turnarounds last week. There was the sartorial surprise, on Friday, of Thabo Mbeki donning a riot of colour for the launch of his 732-page tome, The ANC Today Letters (it’s volume one, in case you wondered at the length). Picture the usually dour former president in an eye-popping Esther Mahlangu Ndebele tie and “colour-blocking” shirt. This, while flamboyant ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula appeared in an understated light blue shirt and dark suit.
As jarring was Mbalula’s demeanour: not as the usual foghorn fool, instead presenting a considered, if sycophantic, introduction of Mbeki, complete with phrases such as “knowledge and experience”, “talent and selflessness”, “sharp intellect”, “tremendous courage” and “greatness of presence”. He called Mbeki “the one former ANC president of whom we could say he was our leader, without any fear of self-contradictions”. ..
