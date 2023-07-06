ANN CROTTY: Africa gets short end again at Paris summit
The world sends hot air — from its factories and talk shops
Finally, one of the matters was brought up. For two days there seemed an unspoken agreement at the Paris summit on the creation of a new global financial system. The topic was allowed to be discussed without worrying about two unspoken matters. But at least one was too obvious not to be brought up at the brief media conference in the final hour before the summit wrapped up.
Wanyonyi Wambilyanga of Kenya’s Standard Newspaper Group asked: “What role will Africa play ... to ensure it is considered an equal partner?” His country’s president, William Ruto, seemed a tad taken aback and replied that Africa would bring ideas. It would help devise solutions to fund the just transition that would include carbon taxes, financial transaction taxes, and shipping and flight taxes. Earlier Ruto had alluded to the need for African presidents to commit to some fundamentals. That might have been a vague reference to the need to improve governance...
