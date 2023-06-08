Opinion / On My Mind

TRACEY DAVIES: Beware big business in government

There are many places in which private sector capability outstrips that of the government. But that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable for corporates to second employees to the state without complete transparency

08 June 2023 - 05:00 Tracey Davies

An article in the May 22 edition of The Economist titled “Business Leaders Fear that South Africa Risks Becoming a Failed State” noted that “for several years firms have sent staff to help run government departments, paying their wages”.

Apparently “corporate lawyers work at the prosecuting authority; bankers toil in the department of industry, several secondees are involved in Operation Vulindlela” and there is “insourcing of help to Mr Ramaphosa’s office”...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.