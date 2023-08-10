News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A tottering pyramid of diamonds

If anyone still had any doubts, a retired judge has called Louis Liebenberg’s enterprise a Ponzi scheme

10 August 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Moskva, flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet before it was sunk. Picture: ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO
The Moskva, flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet before it was sunk. Picture: ALEXEY PAVLISHAK/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

1. A tottering pyramid of gems

Louis Liebenberg’s diamond-peddling business has been described by retired judge Eberhard Bertelsmann as a Ponzi scheme. Liebenberg is a sugar daddy to, among others, Jacob Zuma, Carl Niehaus and former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard. Bertelsmann’s comments appear in a report submitted as evidence in the provisional liquidation of Liebenberg’s company Tariomix.

2. The brass route to Russia

Less than three months after South Africa’s army chief, Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha, visited Russia, navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese has pitched up in St Petersburg.  Lobese was photographed at celebrations marking Navy Day, an annual show of military strength that  commemorates a Russian victory over the Swedish fleet in 1714.

3. Back to school — at 110

A Saudi woman has gone back to school at the age of 110 to learn to read and write, according to a report in Arab News. Nawda Al-Qahtani, from the Umwah region, says that when she was young it was common for girls to quit school because of the geographical isolation of their villages.  The mother of four (her oldest child is 80 and youngest 50) says literacy education has transformed her life.

Russia says it destroyed last Kyiv warship

Ukraine confirms attack on port of Odesa, not the claim about the vessel
World
2 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Singing for Putin as Russia muzzles South African journalist

Too afraid to complain about Russia revoking a veteran correspondent’s accreditation, the ANC broke into song
Opinion
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Rugby refs get camera ready

Meanwhile an unholy wind blows westward and rabbits deemed too raunchy for kids
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A name change at Stellies to honour the past

Stellenbosch University has named a prominent building Krotoa, a Khoi woman who acted as interpreter for Jan van Riebeeck
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
PROFILE: Pofadder’s queen of copper Shirley Hayes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
Tickets that soar higher than a netball star
News & Fox / Trending
3.
How to bring a city to its knees
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: A penthouse in the V&A Waterfront ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
A good week for Desiree Ellis
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.