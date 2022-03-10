Features The first TikTok war The war in Ukraine is the first that will be covered on TikTok by individuals armed with smartphones. Sorry, Facebook, you’re last war’s social media B L Premium

This was Google Maps as it had never been seen before. Instead of the usual cars, it showed Russian tanks blocking traffic on roads in the cities of Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been called the first TikTok war. But it’s just as easily the first Google Maps war, or the first Starlink war, as both technologies are playing an as-yet unseen role...