Opinion CHRIS ROPER: Ready to troll ... As the world gets sucked into the false binary of Russia vs the colonial West, other sources of mis-and disinformation are waiting in the wings. We’d do well to pay attention to them

It’s at times like these that people say things like, "As George Orwell wrote in 1984, ‘the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history’".

It’s a really appropriate quote for two reasons. First, it makes such sense. If we look at the information warfare that Russia and its allies, official and opportunistic alike, have unleashed upon us as part of the invasion of Ukraine, we can see it in stark action...