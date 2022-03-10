Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Putin’s idiot puppets

10 March 2022 - 05:00
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. File picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

In an age of historical illiteracy, the ANC is setting an awful example. This week’s statement by its spokesperson Pule Mabe, taking aim at MultiChoice for the closure of Russia Today, is evidence of this.

Do Mabe and the ANC not read? How can they have such a paltry grasp of world events that they don’t realise the feed was cut by European distributors due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union?

On this war, the ANC is stumbling from one faux pas to the next. You have to sit on the lower end of the room-temperature IQ range to believe President Vladimir Putin when he accuses Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky — a Jew — of fostering "Nazism", when Zelensky’s grandfather fought the Nazis.

Yet dope-in-chief Fikile "Mr Fix Fokol" Mbalula amplified the twisted lies of the Russian embassy in SA, which said it had got "a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans" for its war against "Nazism".

It took the German embassy in Pretoria to point out that Russia isn’t doing anything of the sort, but is "slaughtering innocent children, women and men".

As the German embassy put it, "Shame on anyone who is falling for this." The embassy might have said: "Shame on the ANC."

