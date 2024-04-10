JUSTICE MALALA: Could Floyd Shivambu be the next finance minister?
The EFF’s ‘smart guy’ comes out of the shadows
You don’t need an economics degree to know that a finance ministry led by the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu is a bonkers idea. Even before he walks into the National Treasury, the rand would collapse. Anyone at the National Treasury who understands the idea of balancing a budget would be shown the door. Remember, Shivambu belongs to the party that intends to increase old-age grants from R2,090 to R4,180. Overnight. Just like that.
It is the same party whose leader, Julius Malema, said three weeks ago to “poor people”: “Comrades, make children. I will pay for it. We will double child social grants from R510 to R1,020. Our children deserve better. Please don’t be lazy. Make children.”..
