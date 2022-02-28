Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: We need to retrieve the moral compass from the pawnshop South Africans are too confused over the Ukrainian war to make up their minds which side to take B L Premium

The fog of war is one thing, but how to keep a clear eye on Russia through the current miasma of denial, hypocrisy and ideological flip-floppery?

How, for example, does one stay even slightly even-keeled in a world in which Condoleezza Rice, co-author of the invasion of Iraq, sombrely and sadly agrees that invading a sovereign nation is a crime?..