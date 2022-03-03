CLAIRE BISSEKER: Rand holds up as metal prices spike
The consensus is that the Ukraine conflict will not derail the global recovery, but the impact is likely to be negative on balance for SA, even with the extra leg-up it is giving to commodity prices
03 March 2022 - 05:00
It’s an ill wind that blows nobody any good, they say, because, usually, someone will benefit from a crisis, no matter how bad.
In the case of Ukraine, SA has benefited as the prices of its key commodity exports have soared, helping to offset some of the negative impact on the domestic economy...
