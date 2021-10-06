Record applications for special votes in local election
About 1-million people are set to cast their ballot before November 1, 300,000 more than at the 2019 general election
06 October 2021 - 11:34
In a significant shift in voting patterns, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has reported a record number of applications for a special vote ahead of the local government elections on November 1.
Some 1-million people are set to cast their ballot ahead of election day, about 300,000 more than in the 2019 national and provincial poll. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now