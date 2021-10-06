Politics Record applications for special votes in local election About 1-million people are set to cast their ballot before November 1, 300,000 more than at the 2019 general election B L Premium

In a significant shift in voting patterns, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has reported a record number of applications for a special vote ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

Some 1-million people are set to cast their ballot ahead of election day, about 300,000 more than in the 2019 national and provincial poll. ..