News & Fox

PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy but its message this election is new

05 October 2021 - 14:50

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce on this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the DA is not selling a value proposition in these current local government election campaigns.

“Rather,” he says, “it's transactional.” Vote DA and we’ll fix your problems.

The two cover a lot of ground — why the DA doesn’t have a central economic policy, why President Cyril Ramaphosa has only spent two hours in KwaZulu-Natal since the violence in July, how in SA you think you’re doing well in the polls until the last few days before the vote when the ANC machine gets going and why getting a new chief justice is going to be a good thing.

DA wants outright win in Nelson Mandela Bay after coalition chaos

Party brings out big guns with John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille addressing manifesto launch
Politics
10 hours ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Clean streets, coalitions and impenetrable polls

Outcome of this municipal election is one of the most difficult to predict with the big parties sabotaging themselves
Opinion
5 days ago

Political parties try to lure youth to the polls

In an effort to win support from young people, parties are engaging closely with youth leaders across all platforms, including social media
Politics
1 day ago

Why can’t the DA capitalise on a broken ANC?

In any other democracy, a corrupt and incompetent government would present a golden opportunity to the opposition. Somehow, this is not happening in ...
Features
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: In conversation with the Duke of ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Rainmaker Paul Mashatile just gives it away
News & Fox / Trending
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R16.9m Val de Vie home
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
The rise of the super app
News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.