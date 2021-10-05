PODCAST: The DA may not have an economic policy but its message this election is new

Former DA leader Tony Leon tells Peter Bruce on this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the DA is not selling a value proposition in these current local government election campaigns.

“Rather,” he says, “it's transactional.” Vote DA and we’ll fix your problems.

The two cover a lot of ground — why the DA doesn’t have a central economic policy, why President Cyril Ramaphosa has only spent two hours in KwaZulu-Natal since the violence in July, how in SA you think you’re doing well in the polls until the last few days before the vote when the ANC machine gets going and why getting a new chief justice is going to be a good thing.