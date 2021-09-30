Gauteng braces for coalitions
With the big parties under pressure, and an increasing number of smaller players and independents entering the fray, coalition governments are looking more and more likely in Gauteng come November 1
30 September 2021 - 05:00
Messy coalitions will derail Gauteng’s economic growth prospects and hold back development in the country’s wealthiest province.
This is the view of Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair David Makhura. Since 2016, he’s led a province in which all three metros — Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — are run by coalition governments...
