Attacking the IEC: playing with fire
As the local government election race hots up, the Independent Electoral Commission has found itself in the middle of the fray. But this week’s Constitutional Court ruling vindicates its recent decisions
23 September 2021 - 05:00
The DA has upped the ante in its battle against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), warning that it may challenge the outcome of the November 1 local government election in court. This, after party lost its bid to stop the commission from reopening the process to register councillor candidates for the poll.
It’s made for a dramatic week in SA’s electoral landscape. But it isn’t the first time the IEC has come under fire from political parties — and it’s unlikely to be the last...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now