Attacking the IEC: playing with fire As the local government election race hots up, the Independent Electoral Commission has found itself in the middle of the fray. But this week's Constitutional Court ruling vindicates its recent decisions

The DA has upped the ante in its battle against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), warning that it may challenge the outcome of the November 1 local government election in court. This, after party lost its bid to stop the commission from reopening the process to register councillor candidates for the poll.

It’s made for a dramatic week in SA’s electoral landscape. But it isn’t the first time the IEC has come under fire from political parties — and it’s unlikely to be the last...