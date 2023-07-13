As it turns out, more money is not a constitutional right for polo player who had a liaison with Markus Jooste
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Judge Elmarie van der Schyff
A good week for judgeElmarie van der Schyff
For judge Elmarie van der Schyff, the mail must get through. Last week the Pretoria high court judge ruled that the embattled South African Post Office be placed in business rescue rather than have its assets provisionally liquidated. In a piece of Solomonic wisdom, the judge said the Post Office is vital for the country, especially people in remote areas. Rather than cutting the baby in half, as the government had threatened by withholding billions in a rescue package, she has given the institution another chance. But will the state and the Post Office be able to take it?
Picture: 123RF/SKYCINEMA
A bad week for Berdine Odendaal
Berdine Odendaal, a dashing polo player who had a much-publicised liaison with former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, claimed in court she couldn’t get by on R150,000 a month. Not surprising, since shehad a monthly equestrian bill of R80,000. After the Reserve Bank froze her accounts, Odendaal went to court demanding she be paid a higher monthly stipend as it was her constitutional right. Needless to say, Cape Town high court Judge Derek Wille didn’t see it her way and awarded her nothing.
A good week for judge Elmarie van der Schyff
