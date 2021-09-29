JUSTICE MALALA: Inside the ANC’s election day plan
The governing party may be poor at governing, but it rolls up its sleeves when it comes to getting the voters out
29 September 2021 - 08:30
Just because the ANC is corrupt, inept, divided, broke and deeply unpopular does not mean that it will lose the upcoming local elections.
The ANC is many things, but it is not stupid, and it has over the years amassed deep knowledge on how elections are run and won. Crucially, its key strategists are honest enough to still be able to coldly analyse the problems it faces and savvy enough to know what needs to be done to cause a last-minute upset, even as many are already dancing on the party’s grave...
