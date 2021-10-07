NATASHA MARRIAN: The battle for Tshwane
The DA and the ANC are both pushing hard to win an outright majority rather than being forced to form a coalition in Tshwane
07 October 2021 - 05:00
The battle for control of the Tshwane metro is one of the most intensely fought of this year’s local government elections, with the DA and the ANC both pushing hard to win an outright majority rather than being forced to form a coalition.
Kgosi Maepa, chair of the ANC in Tshwane, says the party is optimistic about winning an absolute majority, while DA campaign manager Crezane Bosch says her party is also hoping for an outright win — but is concerned at the number of opposition parties in the running, which could split the DA’s vote...
