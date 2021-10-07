CHRIS ROPER: ACDP shows its face
The party’s own electioneering paints a picture of a backward, bigoted party, with little concern for the human rights safeguarded in the constitution. It tells you all you need to know about the organisation
You have to be some kind of messed-up political party to wake up one morning before the elections and decide: hey, you know what would be fun? Let’s run on an anti-human rights platform. And then let’s think of a catchy, simple slogan that everyone can understand. Something like, "The constitution? We spit on it."
The ACDP is that very party...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.