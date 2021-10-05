Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: What is at stake for Cyril Ramaphosa as SA prepares to vote If the ANC fares badly, a campaign against the president will almost certainly start immediately

The ANC is again using its president’s visage on posters ahead of a local government election, and its campaign is gaining momentum.

Having President Cyril Ramaphosa’s flawed and scandal-hit predecessor, Jacob Zuma, as the face of the party’s campaign in 2016 backfired spectacularly, with the ruling party dropping 10 percentage points in various municipalities around SA. It lost control of the Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela metros — previous strongholds. ..