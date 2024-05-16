elections analysis
No Netflix twist on May 29
Showtime: after the DA’s manifest failure to openly embrace a nonracial future, how likely is the black middle class to bite the ANC hand that feeds it?
16 May 2024 - 05:02
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s grand cameo on behalf of the party that dumped him in 2007 suggests a late wake-up call in the ANC’s attempt to hold on to, or win back, black middle-class voters.
These voters are at great danger, we are told by some, of succumbing to the tasty policy charms of one of the many ANC splinter franchises (mild, spicy or flaming hot). They include the EFF, MK Party, UDM, COPE and the Patriotic Alliance, all offering a familiar policy menu from which to savour one’s disaffection with an ANC that has changed as much as the country it inherited with such fanfare in 1994...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.