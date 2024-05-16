KAL: The best little retailer on the JSE
Forget about two-tone safari suits — the new Agrimark is beating a hi-tech path through the mealie fields to an urban centre near you
16 May 2024 - 05:00
A retail powerhouse rooted in the platteland may seem as incongruous as a tractor dealership in Sandton City.
But agribusiness KAL Group — which started in 1912 among the whispering wheat fields of the Swartland as a seller of guano-based fertiliser — is now ploughing profitably beyond its traditional farming hamlets, with annual sales topping R22bn...
