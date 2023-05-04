NATASHA MARRIAN: Songezo Zibi is raising hopes in Mzansi

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
It would be naive to think the ANC will simply fade away like a bad dream if it is forced from office in elections.
The party has been front and centre of South African politics for so long that its hold on the collective imagination will be tough to shake. And it doesn’t help that every other party on the ballot paper borrows something from the ANC playbook as part of its campaign platform. New parties often mimic what they seek to replace — understandable perhaps, but usually misguided.
The ANC played a monumental role in the liberation of South Africa, but its subsequent decline and misrule are now destroying the future prospects of millions of South Africans. An obvious example is the state education system. This should have been the ANC’s priority, but it is mired in failure — from the “leadership” of basic education minister Angie Motshekga to the crisis in basic literacy. Only 18% of grade 4 pupils can read for meaning.
It is hard to imagine reversing the damage wrought by the likes of Motshekga overnight.
It is likely to take decades.
While opposition parties from the DA to the EFF presume to have the answers — a swerve to the right here, a hop to the left there — they are hopelessly wrong. What South Africa needs is a fundamental reimagining of its politics and the rejection of the propaganda we have been fed for generations. The country needs to chart a new way forward that will meet the needs of ordinary South Africans as global citizens in a rapidly changing world.
This is why Rise Mzansi presents a shift for many analysts — the promise of an antidote to the banality of slogan-drenched strongman politics. Rise Mzansi has the makings of a movement that could bring sorely needed change, but it remains to be seen if it is up for the long, arduous task ahead. It’s not promising overnight change, but vowing to at least begin fixing the problems — sombrely acknowledging that this could take a generation.
It has some enticing characteristics that inspire hope. As with the creation of the ANC more than a century ago, its founders are leading lights of South Africa’s intelligentsia — some of the country’s sharpest minds, the kind of people who today’s ANC disdains as “clever blacks”.
Its leader, Songezo Zibi (full disclosure: Zibi is a former FM assistant editor and Business Day editor), is a professional who has held senior posts in journalism and communication and served as a consultant for JSE-listed companies. A person of his talents could be satisfied with earning a fortune in a cushy corporate job, but Zibi has opted for the hard slog of party politics.
It is hardly a surprise. Working as political editor during his stint at Business Day was the most difficult, high-pressure and rewarding experience of my career. Zibi challenged my thinking about politics on a daily basis. It was on his watch that Business Day rightly questioned the infamous “rogue unit” reporting of its sister paper the Sunday Times, which resulted in his resignation in 2016.
What that time taught me about Zibi is that he would rather sacrifice himself than go along with something that is wrong. His integrity is unquestionable. It is a quality hard to find in politics today.
Then there is the party’s head of policy, Mandla Isaacs, who has worked in the government as head of research and speechwriting in the home affairs and finance ministries. At the National Treasury, he worked on immigration and economic policy. His articulation of issues such as the just energy transition is impressive — free of ideological gobbledegook, just a crisp take on potential solutions.
Party chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is an astute business leader and entrepreneur. Former DA MPL Makashule Gana has also found a political home in Rise Mzansi. A consummate organiser, Gana contributed to the DA’s impressive performance in the 2016 elections in Gauteng, where it won 37% of the vote.
Interestingly, former DA strategist and CEO Jonathan Moakes is working with the Rise Mzansi team. Moakes helped the DA to achieve its most impressive electoral performances during his tenure, before stepping down in the wake of the DA’s dismal 2019 election performance.
Rise Mzansi leaders are crisscrossing the country, holding town hall meetings with communities in a listening campaign that will help it craft its manifesto for next year.
A horde of new parties forms ahead of every election, but precious few make it into parliament. At the moment, more than 600 parties are registered to contest national elections.
As yet, there is nothing in terms of by-election results or survey responses by which to gauge the new party’s support. What is clear, however, from its refreshing style, novel approach and the calibre of its people is that it is a movement to watch.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Songezo Zibi is raising hopes in Mzansi
Songezo Zibi’s new party is making all the right noises, but the acid test is next year’s elections
