JUSTICE MALALA: Why the DA snubs black liberals
The burning flag ad shows the party is out of touch with voters who could have helped it govern
15 May 2024 - 06:00
I have met a fair number of “foreign investors” in my time. Very few ask about the “party of business”, the DA. One or two might scrunch up their forehead and remember something about John Steenhuisen, the party leader, but most of the few who inquire remember Helen Zille or, surprisingly, Helen Suzman.
In this election cycle, they ask incessantly about President Cyril Ramaphosa, and are obsessed with the ANC’s chances of scraping through with a 50% majority. For these stakeholders, stability, and even economic progress, lie with an ANC win or a solid ANC-led coalition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.