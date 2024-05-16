Pivoting to save South Africa
The DA says its new free-market economic plan would create 2-million jobs and save the country from its low-growth trap. The blowback from labour has been predictable, but even industry experts are bemused by some of the proposals
16 May 2024 - 05:00
The DA believes that South Africa’s economy is in terminal decline and only a complete overhaul of economic policy can change its trajectory. The party’s newly released 64-page economic rescue plan shows that in most key areas of the economy, a DA-led government would do the complete opposite of the current government.
For too long, the DA has focused mainly on good management and better implementation where it is in government, according to the party’s head of policy, Mathew Cuthbert. The party has now come up with an economic plan that sets out “a clear alternative stall to the status quo”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.