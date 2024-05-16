EDITORIAL: Will the new-look Anglo be appealing enough?
The market responded cautiously when the proposed restructuring was announced
A previous editorial mentioned, quite presciently, that in fending off hostile bids, a target company can sometimes get a much-needed jolt in revamping value-unlocking and growth strategies.
BHP certainly touched a nerve in Anglo American. The proposed restructuring at Anglo is epic in its sweep — and that’s from a group that has been through a few big changes over the decades (the reincorporation of Minorco and De Beers as well as the release of the array of nonmining investments in the late 1990s). The market, though, took the news quite warily. Immediately after Anglo’s value-unlock announcement, shares in rebuffed BHP skittered up, while Anglo edged down more than 4%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.