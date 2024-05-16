Upon hearing of the collapsed building in George, Colin Deiner, chief director of disaster management in the Western Cape, showed his mettle by immediately jumping into his bakkie and driving to the scene. Deiner, who has dealt with disasters in Iran, Algeria, Pakistan, Haiti and Türkiye, helped marshal the rescue operation. When rescuers pulled the first survivor from the building, he said: “It was a wonderful feeling.” It was the fifth major search and rescue operation this year for Deiner’s team, which was started 14 years ago.
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
A bad week for Helen Zille
If there is a fire, trust Helen Zille to stoke the flames. The contrarian, who doubles as federal council chair of the DA, couldn’t help weighing in on the country’s current burning issue: frying the South African flag. The party believed the advert of the flag going up in flames was a metaphor for the ANC’s scorched earth policies, but as with many figures of speech, some can, well, backfire on you.
The DA federal chair’s attempt to defend an advert depicting the South African flag going up in flames has backfired
A good week for Colin Deiner
