News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Helen Zille

The DA federal chair’s attempt to defend an advert depicting the South African flag going up in flames has backfired

16 May 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

A good week for Colin Deiner

Upon hearing of the collapsed building in George, Colin Deiner, chief director of disaster management in the Western Cape, showed his mettle by immediately jumping into his bakkie and driving to the scene. Deiner, who has dealt with disasters in Iran, Algeria, Pakistan, Haiti and Türkiye, helped marshal the rescue operation. When rescuers pulled the first survivor from the building, he said: “It was a wonderful feeling.” It was the fifth major search and rescue operation this year for Deiner’s team, which was started 14 years ago.

Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A bad week for Helen Zille

If there is a fire, trust Helen Zille to stoke the flames. The contrarian, who doubles as federal council chair of the DA, couldn’t help weighing in on the country’s current burning issue: frying the South African flag. The party believed the advert of the flag going up in flames was a metaphor for the ANC’s scorched earth policies, but as with many figures of speech, some can, well, backfire on you.

A good week for Rassie Erasmus

The Springbok coach’s honorary doctorate puts him in a position to rival the legendary ‘Doc’ Danie Craven in rugby rankings
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Berdine Odendaal

The good life appears to be over for Berdine Odendaal, the woman upon whom the late Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste lavished cash, cars and even horses
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A bad week for Blade Nzimande

The minister of higher education refuses to resign despite the new mess that has engulfed NSFAS
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: If you’re going to create winners, where ...
News & Fox
2.
Welcome to SA’s first AI election
News & Fox
3.
ENTREPRENEUR: Kudoti founder Gift Lubele on ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
4.
What it means when audit firm partners sit on ...
News & Fox
5.
Why strikes are so violent
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.