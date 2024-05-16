SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Let them drive G-Wagons
What the ANC says on the campaign trail and what it does are two very different things. Fikile Mbalula’s Geländewagen gaffe shows as much
Spare a thought for Mdumiseni Ntuli. The ANC’s head of elections must have had a tough enough task preparing for the polls even before his colleagues decided to go rogue. There was, for example, that small cash flow issue. And the rapid rise (and now equally rapid unravelling) of Jacob Zuma’s MK Party. And perennial power and water woes showing up its abysmal governance record. All of which play very badly against the real elephant in the room: an electorate that’s decidedly disenchanted with a party with the governing nous of Nero.
Now Ntuli’s really got his work cut out for him: he needs to convince voters that the ANC still “prides itself as a leader of the downtrodden and the poor”, he told News24. This, while party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is on a romp through KwaZulu-Natal in a R3m vehicle — armoured, too, apparently...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.