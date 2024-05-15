PODCAST: If you’re going to create winners, where do the losers go?
Trade specialist Donald MacKay tells Peter Bruce that far from kick-starting a reindustrialisation of South Africa, Ebrahim Patel’s industry masterplans have created a subsidised elite trading at the expense of the public and smaller competitors
15 May 2024 - 13:30
Trade specialist and CEO of XA Global Trade Advisory Donald MacKay is unimpressed with the good press that trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been getting (and giving himself) lately.
At his lyrical best in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, he tells Peter Bruce that far from kick-starting a reindustrialisation of South Africa, Patel’s industry masterplans have created a subsidised elite trading at the expense of the public and smaller competitors who can’t afford to join the club.
