PODCAST: If you’re going to create winners, where do the losers go?

Trade specialist Donald MacKay tells Peter Bruce that far from kick-starting a reindustrialisation of South Africa, Ebrahim Patel’s industry masterplans have created a subsidised elite trading at the expense of the public and smaller competitors

15 May 2024 - 13:30
Trade specialist and CEO of XA Global Trade Advisory Donald MacKay is unimpressed with the good press that trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been getting (and giving himself) lately.

At his lyrical best in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge, he tells Peter Bruce that far from kick-starting a reindustrialisation of South Africa, Patel’s industry masterplans have created a subsidised elite trading at the expense of the public and smaller competitors who can’t afford to join the club.

MICHAEL AVERY: Patel powerless to stop Chinese e-commerce tsunami

Shein and Temu are exploiting a global provision in most countries’ customs laws
Opinion
2 days ago

Ebrahim Patel talks up auto sector as sales dip

Minister says SA has seen more than 6,000 additional jobs in sector
Economy
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Five-year review of trade, industry and competition

There have been glaring gaps in industrial policy interventions but also considerable progress on several fronts
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Any more obfuscation and we’ll never know why Shell left

Minister chooses not to encourage retail EV market, charging stations for which the energy major has invested in elsewhere
Opinion
6 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.